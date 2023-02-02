LHHS football: Stopke and Smith sign letters of intent

Senior running back/linebackers Evan Smith (left) and Isaac Stopke (right) sign their national letters of intent on National Signing Day. 

 Claire Cornelius/Today's News-Herald

Lake Havasu High School football running backs and linebackers Evan Smith and Isaac Stopke both signed their national letters of intent to play collegiate football at the University of Jamestown and Arizona State, respectively, on National Signing Day.

“We made it,” Stopke said. “Our dream was to play football at the next level, it didn’t matter where, and now we’re doing that so it means everything.”

