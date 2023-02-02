LHHS football: Stopke and Smith sign letters of intent

Lake Havasu High School football running backs and linebackers Evan Smith and Isaac Stopke both signed their national letters of intent to play collegiate football at the University of Jamestown and Arizona State, respectively, on National Signing Day.
“We made it,” Stopke said. “Our dream was to play football at the next level, it didn’t matter where, and now we’re doing that so it means everything.”
Smith will continue his football career as a running back for the Jamestown Jimmies in North Dakota and pursue his bachelor’s degree in exercise science.
“It was more of a gut feeling,” Smith said. “I walked in there and knew I was going to go there and get stuff done and achieve a lot.”
Jamestown is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The NAIA has produced some notable running backs such as NFL great Walter Payton, who attended Jackson State University, an NAIA school until 1982.
Smith was in contact with Jamestown pretty early on in his senior year, but it was a bit difficult to begin the recruiting process due to the fact that he didn’t have any film from junior year because of his ACL injury.
Smith and his father worked diligently to pull together senior year film for Jamestown and other schools at the end of this season, and it paid off.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to (sign) with anyone else,” Smith said. “Not only is it the next chapter of my life, but doing it with (Stopke), I’m excited for his journey and what he will accomplish.”
Smith took his official visit just last weekend and got a chance to see all the facilities and meet with coaches. He mentioned that Jamestown plans to add a “bubble” over its practice field to allow practice to go on during severe weather conditions.
“I’m excited to have that different life,” Smith said. “New people, new surroundings, new environment. I want to learn and there’s no better way to do it than in that environment.”
Stopke will stay in Arizona to continue his football career as a linebacker for the Arizona State Sun Devils and will pursue a bachelor’s degree in business and finance.
“I think it’s kind of funny, you know I was the star running back here and (Smith) was the star defensive guy and now as we move on to the next level we’re flipping sides,” Stopke said.
Stopke added that they often joke around about watching each other’s highlights to learn the other’s position.
Earlier in the year, Stopke verbally committed to Drake University in Iowa, but decommitted once he received the offer from Arizona State.
Arizona State has had 274 of its football players drafted to the NFL since 1934. Last year, four Sun Devils were drafted: running back Rachaad White in the third round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defensive back Jack Jones in the fourth round to the New England Patriots, defensive linemen D.J. Davidson in the fifth round to the New York Giants and defensive back Chase Lucas in the seventh round to the Detroit Lions. Davidson and Lucas both played high school football in Arizona as well.
Arizona State tight ends coach Jason Mohns initially reached out to Stopke about playing for the Sun Devils. Mohns was previously the head football coach at Saguaro High School, where he accumulated a 123-19 record and five state championship titles over 11 years. Stopke actually considered transferring to Saguaro his freshman year, so he had a prior connection with Mohns.
“I’m super glad that I did end up staying at Lake Havasu High School because I’ve built so many friendships over the past years and setting those records is super awesome, but I always have to give credit to my offensive line – none of that would’ve happened without them,” Stopke said.
The Arizona State football program has gone through some major changes in the past year. The departure of head coach Herm Edwards and defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce as well as the NCAA recruiting violation investigation left the program with uncertainty.
That uncertainty opened up the opportunity for an all-new coaching staff to come into the program – mostly local Arizona high school coaches, who jumped at the chance to rebuild this Pac-12 team in their own backyard.
“I think really with the influx of all those Arizona (former high school) coaches coming back into the program, they focused on recruiting Arizona kids and Arizona kids were super excited about the opportunity,” coach Karl Thompson said.
Even with the uncertainty of what a brand new coaching staff could do with a football program in its first season, Stopke looks forward to what he can bring to the team.
“You could either look at it as a rebuild, or you could look at it as the perfect opportunity for me to get in there,” Stopke said “Everyone’s getting a fair chance, so there’s no favorites.”
The details of each athlete’s scholarship offer will be determined around May — after final grades and standardized test scores are recorded.
“They both put in a lot of time to make Lake Havasu High School football successful all the way through,” Thompson said. “And not only did they give their time and commitment to us, but to the community as well and to give back, to be really humble and for me to be able to represent them in a real positive way is such a blessing.”
