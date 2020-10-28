KINGMAN — The Lake Havasu girls cross country team crossed the finish line as the Colorado River Regional champions for the third consecutive season on Wednesday.
Along with winning the meet in Kingman, the Knights had three runners on the All-Region First Team and another girl on the Second Team. Head coach Erika Washington was also voted as Coach of the Year in the girls division.
“We’re pretty excited about the girls’ results,” Washington said. “It means a lot to us that they earned the title of region champs for the third season in a row.”
Senior Isabella Sloma earned her second individual Regional title with a time of 20:05.19 seconds on the three-mile course at White Cliffs Middle School. Sloma was also named to the All-Regional First Team and joining her was Celeste Switzer and Lorena Hansen. Switzer finished third at 21:47.28 and Hansen place fourth at 22:30.47. Runners who finish in the top seven are awarded First Team recognition.
Brooklyn Usinowicz earned Second Team honors with her 10th place of 26:44.48. Second Team honors goes to the next seven finishers.
As for her coaching award, Washington was humble about her yearly honor and she couldn’t take all the credit.
“The girls own that really, they are the ones that did the work” Washington said. “My focus is on their success. They had an incredible day, they’ve had a fantastic season. We’re really excited to update the banner in the gym and put 2020 up for region championships for the history of our team. We almost have our banner filled up there so we’re very happy to celebrate that success.”
As for the boys, Havasu fell short of its third straight regional championship, finishing behind Lee Williams in a tough battle. The Knights (35) finished seven points behind the Volunteers, which collected a total of 28 points.
“The boys were a bit disappointed because it had been a team goal all season long to win regionals,” Washington said. “Each and every guy on that team gave it their all and finished strong. I can’t be disappointed in them. I’m quite proud of how they ran today and all season long.”
Freshman Joshua Lumpkin was the boys’ highest finisher, coming in second with a time of 16:00. 73. He finished nearly behind Wyatt Pickering of the Volunteers, who won the regionals at 15:59.04.
Lumpkin, Zachary Hansen and Alexander Gallegos earned First Team honors after placing in the top seven. Hansen finished fourth at 16:34.32 and Gallegos was sixth at 17:45.67.
Evan Kuch (12th, 18:40.55), Tyler Aston (13th, 18:46.56), and Jamie Henson (14th, 19:06.60) all made the All-Region Second Team.
“I’m pretty excited that we had 10 individuals on the team earning those honors,” Washington said about her runners earning All-Regional awards. “It’s definitely something they should be proud of and that they worked really hard to earn.”
Up next for the Knights is the Arizona Interscholastic Association Sectional meet at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Nov. 5. The top four teams qualify for the state meet, which is will also be held in Gilbert on Nov. 13.
