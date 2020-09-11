The Lake Havasu girls golf team beat Prescott 188 strokes to 210 on Thursday to pick up its third straight victory and their second in two days.
Head coach Jeremy Wojcicki said it was the first time playing Antelope Hills Golf Course for everybody on the team.
Senior Janica Delaney and sophomore Xanthia Still ended up shooting their lowest scores of the season, tying for the Knights lowest individual score with 44 apiece. Wojcicki said Delaney’s round included the first birdie of the season for Lake Havasu.
Senior Allison Jenkins shot 49 for the day and freshman Britteny Gomez rounded out the team score with a round of 51. Junior Gianna Jehle and senior Ashleigh Alba also competed with the varsity lineup and shot 53 and 57 respectively.
“We had a few higher scores in our top four,” Wojcicki said. “But I was happy with the way we played. We kind of got slowed down in the middle of the round with some back up issues, and some of the girls may have lost the flow of the game a little bit. The first time playing a course is always tough to figure everything out. But Janica and Xanthia both shot awesome. I’m really happy with those two.”
The Knights have more than a week until their next competition, scheduled for Sept. 21 and Grandview Golf Course in Sun City West. That gives Lake Havasu some extra time to practice after their first four competitions of the year.
“They are hitting off the tee great,” Wojcicki said. “It’s been the approach shots. Trying to get the ball on the green from 50 feet and in without going over. We have also had a lot of three-putts out there in the last couple days. We want to eliminate the three-putts and make them, at most, two putts.”
