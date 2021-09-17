The Lake Havasu girls golf team continues to roll.
The Knights earned their fifth consecutive win on Friday morning after finishing 41 fewer strokes than Lee Williams. In a three-team match at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, the Knights finished with a total score of 176, followed by the Volunteers at 217 and the Mohave Thunderbirds at 271.
The Knights were two strokes better compared to the previous time they played at Cerbat Cliffs this season on Sept. 1, which started their string of wins.
Sophomore Britteny Gomez golfed another solid round for the Knights, shooting a 38 (2-over par). She finished with the team’s lowest score for the sixth time in a row. A highlight of her round was getting a birdie on hole two, which put her back on par. She went 2-over par after a double bogey on the last hole.
“She had a great approach shot,” Knights head coach Jeremy Wojcicki said about Gomez’s birdie. “Left the ball, I say about eight feet from the flag and made her putt for birdie. That started a string of pars for her.”
Freshman Ava Gorden recorded her best score of the season, shooting a 42 and ending her round with an eagle on hole nine. Sophomore Chloe King finished at 46, followed by Xanthia Still at 50 and Alexus Nordgren recorded a 53.
“They all missed a couple of close putts, making those would've shaved a couple of strokes off the round, but overall they looked pretty good,” Wojcicki said. “There’s still some work to be done around the green, but with golf, there’s always something to work on. We’ll work on our chipping game and a little bit on our putting game.”
Up next
The Knights will look for the sixth straight win when they head to Pebblebrook Golf Course in the northwest area of the Valley on Monday. Havasu will play in a four-team match with Canyon View, Tolleson Union and Valley Vista.
