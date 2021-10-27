The 2021 season for the Lake Havasu girls golf team ends with an 11th place finish at the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division II State Championships on Tuesday.
The Knights finished with a total team score of 705 at the two-day tournament at the Omni Tucson National Sonoran Course. It was the second consecutive year that the Knights played in the tournament.
It wasn’t the finish that the Knights wanted, but they improved from last year’s state appearance. The Knights’ 705 score was 117 strokes fewer than their total from last season.
“Most of the girls shot pretty well day one and pretty well on day two,” Knights coach Jeremy Wojcicki said. “I think everybody had a few holes they wanted back, which we could’ve jumped 10th or 11th with those, but overall I was happy with the way the girls played.”
Sophomore Britteny Gomez shot 158 over the two days, improving her score from the 207 she recorded last year. Gia Jehle also improved her score from last year, shooting a 183. Last year, Jehle finished with a 207. Ava Gorden, a freshman, shot a 177 and Chloe King, a sophomore, finished with a 187.
Gomez shot an 81on the first day and improved her score Tuesday with a 77. The sophomore finished on par eight times and recorded a birdie on hole seven. Gomez lowered her score Tuesday with three birdies and seven pars. Both of her scores were the lowest of the Knights on each day.
Gorden shot an 88 on day one, finishing on par three times. The freshmen shot an 89 on Tuesday by finishing on par five times and hitting a birdie on hole seven.
Jehle concluded her high school golf career with an 87 on day one and a 96 on the second day. Her day one performance fared better due finishing on par six times. Jehle finished on par twice on day two, but recorded a birdie on hole 15.
King, a sophomore, struggled during the first day, shooting a 102 and finishing on par only twice. King improved on day two, shooting an 85. Her performance was improved by finishing on par five times.
Alexus Nordgren and Xanthia Still also golfed for the Knights at the tournament. Still golfed on the first day, finishing with a 106. Nordgren played on day two and shot a 105.
The Knights qualified for the state tournament after locking up the 10th spot prior to their final week of the regular season.
They’ll be high expectations for the 2022 campaign as the Knights will only lose two girls next year – Jehle and Nordgren. Jehle started for most of the season while Nordgren was a fill-in starter.
Gomez, Gorden, King and Still are all expected to return next season.
“State tournament is in our future I think at least another two years or more,” Wojcicki said.
The Knights originally placed at 12th in the 12-team tournament, but moved up to 11th after a player from Notre Dame Prep was disqualified, causing the squad to compete with four golfers.
Ironwood Ridge won the D-II championship with a total score of 573 – finishing 15 strokes ahead of Salpointe Catholic. Mackenzie McRee of Salpointe Catholic was the individual D-II state champion.
