The Lake Havasu girls golf team had a successful start to the season Thursday in a three-team match against rivals Lee Williams and Mohave.
The Knights won with a score of 167 and 33 less strokes than the Volunteers, who finished at 200. The Thunderbirds finished last at 220. The match took place at Chaparral Country Club in Bullhead City and was hosted by Mohave.
Despite the victory, Lake Havasu head coach Jeremy Wojcicki said there were some first-match struggles and the girls were not satisfied with their performance.
“I feel like they left a couple of strokes out there, but a victory is a victory,” Wojcicki said. “Obviously, they played well enough to win, but each of them wanted to shave a couple of more strokes off and keep bettering their game out there.”
The Knights were led by sophomore Britteny Gomez, who was 3-over par with a score of 36 – the lowest of the afternoon for the team. Three bogeys – one each on holes four, six and nine – led Gomez to go over par.
“She thought she left a couple of strokes out there, but 3-over, that’s a state-qualifying round right there,” Wojcicki said about Gomez. “She’s looking to get better and push herself into being one of the best golfers in the state.”
Gianna Jehle recorded the second lowest score for the Knights at 42 (9-over par) and freshman Ava Gorden notched a 44 (11-over par) on the scorecard. Sophomore Julia Conley finished with a 45, followed by freshman Anna Anderson recording a 46 and junior Xanthia Still rounded out the afternoon with a 49. Sophomore Savanna Nordgren didn’t finish after the heat led to her withdrawing from the match due to the heat.
“The course was a little dry, so it took a little bit to get used to the environment for our girls,” Wojcicki said. “They still did pretty well and it’s just one match so I’m happy with the way they played and hope they improve as matches continue.”
Up next
The Knights will head to Sun City Country Club near Glendale on Monday for a four-team match against Canyon View, Willow Canyon and Millennium. Tee time is scheduled for 3 p.m
