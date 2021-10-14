With one match remaining in the regular season, the Lake Havasu girls golf team has some things to clean up before heading into the state tournament.
The Knights practically have a spot in state locked up, being ranked No. 10 as Wednesday. The team’s iWanamaker rating is currently 34.022 with Notre Dame Prep (No. 11) and Cienega (No. 12) teams behind them.
Before they set their sets on the state tournament, the Knights are looking to improve on their putting in their final regular season match.
“Our putting could always get better,” Knights coach Jeremy Wojcicki said. “We still find ourselves two-putting and three-putting and that’s going to be difficult down there (at Omni Tucson) because the greens are a little quicker than what we’re used to, but we have to play the course.”
The Knights last played in a four-team match at the Lake Havasu Golf Club on Monday. On a windy day in Havasu, the Knights finished with the top score at 176, followed by St. John Pual II at 227, Lee Williams at 241 and Mohave at 293.
Sophomore Chloe King shot the best score for the Knights, finishing with a 42 (6-over par). Britteny Gomez shot a 43, followed by Gianna Jehle with a 45, Ava Gorden at 46, Julia Conley at 47 and Xanthia Still at 55.
“It was a tough round to play, but we have one more at home,” Wojcicki said. “Hopefully, the weather is better next time. That way we could drop that score a few strokes and try to qualify for ninth in the state.”
The Knights played two other matches on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 on the road. In the Oct. 4 match, the Knights endured poor weather conditions in a three-team match at Founders Course in Buckeye against Youngker and host school Verrado.
The Knights finished with a team score of 188 behind solid rounds from Gorden, Gomez and King. Gorden shot the best score of the day with a 41, followed by Gomez and King both recording a 47. Still shot a 50, Jehle recorded a 53 and Alexus Nordgren finished with a 60.
“That was a tough round for us,” Wojcicki said. “Kind of our first slip up that we had throughout the year.”
In their Oct. 6 match, the Knights shot their best score as a team in a three-team match at Laughlin Ranch Golf Course in Bullhead City. Havasu finished with a team score of 164 – three strokes fewer than its previous low. The Knights shot a 167 in a victory in a three-team match on Aug. 26.
At the match in Laughlin Ranch, Havasu finished 67 strokes less than runner up Lee Williams (231). Mohave finished last at 311. King shot the lowest score in that match, shooting a 38, followed by Gorden recording a 39 and Gianna Jehle finishing with a 43. King and Gorden’s scores at Laughlin Ranch were their best of the season. Gomez shot a 44, followed by Still at 49 and Conley getting a 51.
“That jumped us up in the rankings,” Wojcicki said. “It didn’t get us to ninth place, but it was close.”
Up next
The Knights will host their final home match of the season and will welcome Lee Williams, Mohave and St. John Paul II to the East Course at Lake Havasu Golf Club on Wednesday. Tee time is scheduled for 3 p.m.
