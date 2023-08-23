The Lake Havasu High School girls golf team officially opened its 2023 season after hosting Mohave and Lee Williams High Schools at Lake Havasu Golf Club.

The Knights won the team battle over the Volunteers, shooting 170 against Lee Williams’ 232. Havasu held the top three spots individually with Britteny Gomez leading all golfers with 38, and Ava Gorden and Chloe King shooting a 41.

