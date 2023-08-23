The Lake Havasu High School girls golf team officially opened its 2023 season after hosting Mohave and Lee Williams High Schools at Lake Havasu Golf Club.
The Knights won the team battle over the Volunteers, shooting 170 against Lee Williams’ 232. Havasu held the top three spots individually with Britteny Gomez leading all golfers with 38, and Ava Gorden and Chloe King shooting a 41.
“We had some girls that played really good golf. Britteny shot one over, Ava and Chloe were both four over, so those are really good rounds,” coach Jeremy Wojcicki said. “We kind of strive for bogey golf, a little bit better than bogey golf. So I'm looking for five, six, seven over, and all three of those girls did amazing today with the heat out there.
“I loved what I saw from the girls out there. They were striking the ball well. They're playing the golf course to their advantage. So just looking to take what we saw here and then improve upon more and more the rest of the year.”
The heat played a factor as it had an effect on the golfers, causing some to withdraw.
“Obviously, we lost Jaden (Barron) to the heat, who was having a really good round. She was two over through five, so on pace to be a really good round,” Wojcicki said. “Overall, it was a great round.”
This was the first time the team was able to go out and play a full nine holes, having not been able to during practice.
“I was really proud of the girls. They battled the heat and they played a really good round of golf. It's really our first time getting out and playing nine holes of golf this whole season because we haven't been able to do it in practice. So playing nine holes of golf and playing really well was a great sign,” Wojcicki said. “Chloe had two birdies, Britteny had two birdies, and Jaden had a birdie before she withdrew. Seeing birdies out there is great. We don't typically see too many of those, so seeing them early and often now is a great sign.”
The Knights will next be in action on Monday when they travel to Canyon View. In the days leading up to the dual, Havasu will be working on the short game after missing some putts.
“The biggest thing is just kind of working on our short game. I would say each girl probably missed two or three putts by an inch or two and so if those go in, then you're saving a couple strokes off your round, which then makes the score so much better. So just working on those kind of five to ten-foot putts and, you know, trying to hole a few more than we did today.”
1. Lake Havasu, 170; 2. Lee Williams, 232
1. Brittney Gomez, LHHS, 38; 2. Ava Gorden, LHHS, 41; 2. Chloe King, LHHS, 41; 4. Linnea Gustafson, LWHS, 44; 5. Julia Conley, LHHS, 50; 6. Cash Proffit, LWHS, 57; 7. Inda Delaney, LHHS, 58; 8. Brooke Dixon, LWHS, 59; 9. Jade Salon, LHHS, 66; 10. Shea Amann, MHS, 72; Summer Westover, LWHS, 72; 12. Abbie Tipton, MHS, 74
