Fernando Tatis Jr. capped San Diego’s four-run eighth inning with a two-run homer, and the Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0. San Diego won for the third time in four games, improving to 3-2 on a 10-game homestand. The Padres need a strong finish and some help to rally to an NL wild card. Robert Suarez got three outs for the win, and Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth. Diamondbacks rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched seven crisp innings. He struck out five and walked three.