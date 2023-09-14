LHHS girls golf takes home dual against Kofa

The Lake Havasu High School girls golf team hosted its second of four duals on Wednesday against Kofa and Yuma on the West Course. The Knights won the dual with 160 strokes over Kofa’s 223.
“I think they played well today, not all of them played their best round but they fought hard to not let a bad hole ruin the whole round,” coach Jeremy Wojcicki said. “From what I saw, the girls were driving the ball well today and we looked good on the green. A couple lengthy putts were made and the ones that weren't were left for tap-ins.”
Leading all golfers on the day was Havasu senior Jaden Barron, who scored par on the West Course with a 36.
“This is the lowest score Jaden has had since joining Havasu,” Wojcicki said. “Her ball striking was on point today, with great approach shots to the green.”
Havasu had the next five scores with Chloe King in second with 40, Britteny Gomez with 41, Ava Gorden scored a 43, Anna Anderson had 47 and Julia Conley finished with 48. Also for the Knights, Inda Delaney finished in eighth with 53 and Jade Salon had a 63 for 13th.
The Knights travel to Desert Edge on Monday for a dual against the Scorpions.
“Before Desert Edge, we want to keep working on the fundamentals, ball striking, putting and chipping,” Wojcicki said. “That's where we can gain the most strokes.
1. Lake Havasu, 160; 2. Kofa, 223
1. Jaden Barron, LHHS, 36; 2. Chloe King, LHHS, 40; 3. Britteny Gomez, LHHS, 41; 4. Ava Gorden, LHHS, 43; 5. Anna Anderson, LHHS, 47; 6. Julia Conley, LHHS, 48; 7. Charlize Anaya, Kofa, 49; 8. Inda Delaney, LHHS, 53; 9. Elena Nunez, Kofa, 54; 10. Jacqueline Smith, Kofa, 58; 11. Mikaela Garcia, Kofa, 63; 11. Katelyn Piseno, Kofa, 63; 13. Jade Salon, LHHS, 63
