LHHS girls golf takes home dual against Kofa

Oregon State and Washington State have filed a complaint in Washington state court against the Pac-12 and Commissioner George Kliavkoff. It seeks a court order preventing 10 departing members from standing in the way of the two schools' efforts to rebuild the conference. The Pac-12 currently has 12 members, but 10 of them are leaving next year. Southern California, UCLA, Washington and Oregon are leaving for the Big Ten; Stanford and Cal are leaving for the Atlantic Coast Conference; and Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are leaving for the Big 12.