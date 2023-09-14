LHHS girls golf takes home dual against Kofa

Jaden Barron watches the ball drop onto the green of hole 2 during Wednesday's dual.

 Bryanna Winner/Today's News-Herald

The Lake Havasu High School girls golf team hosted its second of four duals on Wednesday against Kofa and Yuma on the West Course. The Knights won the dual with 160 strokes over Kofa’s 223.

“I think they played well today, not all of them played their best round but they fought hard to not let a bad hole ruin the whole round,” coach Jeremy Wojcicki said. “From what I saw, the girls were driving the ball well today and we looked good on the green. A couple lengthy putts were made and the ones that weren't were left for tap-ins.”

