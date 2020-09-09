The Lake Havasu girls golf team was back Cerbat Hills Golf Course on Wednesday and picked up their second team win of the season.
The Knights shot a round of 187 to top Mingus Union by 24 strokes. Kingman also participated in the meet, but did not have enough golfers to register a team score.
“It was definitely windy, but the girls handled it well,” said head coach Jeremy Wojcicki. “Comparing today to last Wednesday when we played the same course we bettered our team total by six strokes. A couple of the girls lowered their individual scores as well.”
Freshman Britteny Gomez shot the lowest round of the day for Lake Havasu in just her second high school competition with a round of 44. Senior Jenica Delaney and junior Gianna Jehle were both close behind with rounds of 46. Junior Alexus Nordgren rounded out the team score with a round of 51 that Wojcicki said included some nice drives and chip shots on some fast greens. Sophomore Xanthia Still also competed in Kingman on Wednesday after earning a spot in the varsity lineup for the first time this season. She finished with a total score of 56 but Wojcicki said she shot par on three of the nine holes.
“I was really happy with the way they played today,” Wojcicki said. “Showing improvement is awesome. This being our third match of the year and we still have seven more, I am hoping to continue to trend in that direction.”
The Knights are scheduled to be back in action today competing with Kingman and Prescott at Antelope Hills Golf Course, starting at 3 p.m.
