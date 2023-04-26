The Lake Havasu High School varsity girls tennis team lost 5-2 to Paradise Valley in their first round of the AIA Girls Tennis Division II Team Championship Tuesday.
The team finished the regular season with a nearly perfect record, 13-1. Their only loss came from ALA-Gilbert North in the last game of the regular season.
In Tuesday’s playoff loss, the Lady Knights won two of their six singles matches and lost their only doubles match.
Junior Taylor Beck won her singles match 6-3, 6-3 and junior Saira Chadha won hers 6-1, 6-1.
The Lady Knights were undefeated in their section, 6-0, and ranked No. 1 in their section. They were ranked No. 7 out of 71 teams in Division II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.