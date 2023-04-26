lhhs tennis playoffs 042723

Junior Saira Chadha won her singles match in the Lady Knights' first round playoff loss. 

 Claire Cornelius/Today's News-Herald

The Lake Havasu High School varsity girls tennis team lost 5-2 to Paradise Valley in their first round of the AIA Girls Tennis Division II Team Championship Tuesday. 

The team finished the regular season with a nearly perfect record, 13-1. Their only loss came from ALA-Gilbert North in the last game of the regular season. 

