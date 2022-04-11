As the regular season winds down, the Lady Knights show no signs of slowing down.
On Monday the Lake Havasu High School girls tennis team traveled to Flagstaff for a match against Coconino High School. LHHS won the match 8-1.
In the singles matches, Havasu’s six players (Monet Land, Sam Durbin, Morgan Kross, Olivia LeGrand, Sienna Anderson and Kira Pope) all won in two sets, only allowing their opponents to score one point.
In the doubles matches the pairing of Kross and Durbin won their match 8-3. Pope and Kourtney Carles lost their doubles match 8-6. Coconino was forced to forfeit the last doubles match because of missing players.
There won’t be much rest for the Lady Knights as they play again on their home court today when they host Yuma High School for a 3:30 p.m. match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.