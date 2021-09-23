The Lake Havasu cross country program picked up a couple of victories Wednesday on a day where its runners recorded a personal record.
The boys and girls teams placed first at a meet against other Colorado River area schools at Kingman High School. Havasu head coach Erika Washington said each runner set a PR in their races.
“We’re definitely happy with the results,” Washington said. “We’re right on pace to accomplish some big goals we have for the season so we’re just going to keep the momentum going.”
In the girls race, sophomore Katie Bell crossed the finished line first with a time of 21 minutes and two seconds. The Knights had the top three finishers in the girls divisions with the other runners being Celeste Switzer (second, 22:28) and Alyssa Musselman (third, 23:17).
“She was on fire when she came around that final lap of the track,” Washington said about Bell.
As for the boys, senior Josh Lumpkin finished first with a personal best 16:02. Nathan Merrill was the runner up, finishing at 17:57. Alexander Gallegos was the next-best finisher for the Knights, coming in fourth at 18:34.
“That’s an incredible time this early on in the season,” Washington said about Lumpkin’s performance. “He looks great. He looks strong coming across the finish line.”
Up next
The Knights will compete in Havasu for the first time this season, hosting the 39th Annual Mark Weston Invite at the Bridgewater Links Golf Course on Saturday. Prior to the meet, the cross country program will hold the 10th Annual Fighting Knights 5K Fun Run, also taking place at Bridgewater Links. The fun run is the program’s only fundraiser of the year.
The 5K fun run is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. while the high school racing event will commence at 8 a.m. For more information about the fun run, call Washington at (928) 854-5001 ext. 4108 or email her at erika.washington@lhusd.org.
