Lake Havasu soccer player Anthony Reyes won’t spend his senior year with the Knights.
But his next step could help him reach his aspirations as an athlete.
Reyes is moving to Casa Grande for his senior year after being accepted to the Barça Residency Academy, a youth residency soccer program affiliated with FC Barcelona – one of the most renowned soccer clubs in the world. The academy is FC Barcelona’s first and only soccer residency program in the United States.
The academy is located near Grande Sports World, which has a partnership with FC Barcelona. The program and training facility also has a partnership with the ASU Preparatory Academy, where Reyes will attend as a student.
Reyes is leaving Havasu at the end of the month and getting accepted wasn’t easy. The process included Reyes getting seen and evaluated by the academy’s coaching staff during a three-day tryout camp. Reyes’ initial thoughts after being accepted was that he felt “accomplished.”
“I felt happy inside knowing that I worked that hard and ended up getting the reward that I wanted in the end,” Reyes said.
Reyes earned All-Desert West Honorable Mention last year as a junior. As a sophomore, Reyes was named to the All-West Valley First Team.
Reyes’ family created a GoFundMe page for his tuition and they’re asking for the community’s help in reaching their goal of $68,000. As of Thursday afternoon, $730 was raised. Reyes’ mother Jaime Hersman said they applied for a grant, but it doesn’t cover enough. At the academy, tuition is paid throughout the year with monthly payments.
“We don’t expect anything from anybody,” Hersman said. “I know this community loves their people. We’ve been here for a couple of years. He’s played on quite a few different soccer teams. Other people see how special he is and we just thought getting the word out there might help a little bit.”
Anthony’s father Jerry Reyes admitted he was proud and angry at the same time – his latter emotion being due to his son leaving home a year early.
“I thought I had another year of preparing him to go to college, but he tried out and he got it,” Jerry said. “I’m going to do whatever it takes to get him there.”
According to the Academy’s website, every graduate has either earned a college scholarship or signed a professional contract. Anthony has dreams of playing professional soccer and is hoping that the program can help him reach his full potential.
“The main focus is to make it pro,” Anthony said. “I feel like I could make it in a year if I could really progress as a player and I probably have a really good chance, but the next focus is college and that’s the next step.”
