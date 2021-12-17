It’s going to be a few weeks until both Lake Havasu High soccer teams return to the pitch.
The boys and girls programs don’t have a game scheduled for the next few weeks and won’t return to action until the first week of January. There are mixed emotions about the long layoff between coaches and players, but it’s an opportunity for the players to rest, especially with finals happening this week.
Girls soccer coach Josh Kistler admits he hates the long layoff.
“I wish we could have some more games at least once a week, to keep them going and keep their eyes on the prize on playing,” Kistler said.
The girls last played at Lee Williams on Monday and lost 4-1 to the Volunteers.
The Knights didn’t practice on Tuesday after the Lee Williams game, but started one-hour sessions on Wednesday. Kistler said the one-hour practices were due to wanting his players to have more time to focus on finals. Practices will proceed as normal during winter break.
Until the Knights return to action, conditioning will be vital during the multi-week layoff.
“We’ll just keep working on them and keep building toward getting into a winning season,” Kistler said. “There’s things we need to work on. Our play in our last match against Lee Williams was 100 times better than when we played (in our season opener) against Mohave.”
The Knights kept it close against the Volunteers for the majority of the game. The game was tied 1-1 until three late goals propelled the Volunteers to victory. The loss drops the Knights to 0-2 on the season.
Despite the loss, Kistler considered Monday’s game as his team’s best performance so far this season including their play in the Mohave County tournament. Knights forwards Presley Evans and Jewell Rusch are starting to see progression since practices began.
“We played so differently on Monday then we have already,” Evans said. “We were not trying to make random plays out of nothing.”
“We’re definitely playing better as a team,” Rusch said. “We’re definitely getting used to each other in the way that we play. So it’s working a lot better on the field.”
The Knights return to action on Jan. 4 for a road game with Sierra Linda. They’ll have four home games in January against Kingman (Jan. 6), Yuma (Jan. 11), River Valley (Jan. 14) and Canyon View (Jan. 28). They’ll play Gila Ridge (Jan. 21) and Millennium (Jan. 26) on the road.
Boys soccer coach Christina Gibbs is split on whether she hates the layoff or sees it as an opportunity for her team to rest. After watching film from the team’s Mohave County tournament run, Gibbs said the extra time will allow her players to improve in multiple areas.
“From what I notice on film is that we really need to work on our set pieces,” Gibbs said. “We scored on free kicks and corners. Those were where most of the goals have come from. We really need to tighten up on defending on all of those plays.”
The Havasu boys last played Lee Williams on Dec. 6. The Knights beat the Volunteers 9-2 to improve 1-1 on the season.
Practices won’t be much different for the Knights during the winter break, but will have a couple of days off around the Christmas holiday. The Knights are expected to kick it back into full gear during the second week of winter break, as those practices will be mandatory, Gibbs said.
A long layoff is nothing new to the boys program. A game on finals week or during winter break has been rare during Gibbs’ tenure.
“The kids that have been here for two to three years are used to it,” Gibbs said. “It happens every year so it’s not anything new. I think the only ones that maybe struggle a little bit are freshmen or those new to our team that haven’t played before.”
Knights senior striker Jesse Dominguez and midfielder junior Jesus “Chuy” Rodriguez have mixed feelings about the layoff, but agreed with their coach that it’s a time they could use to maximize.
“It’s an opportunity for us to grow with each other even more,” Dominguez said. “Get that bond tighter and once we play, we should just know how to play with each other.”
“We wish we could continue to play more games, but at the same time, we could use these weeks we have off to focus on school a little bit more, recover and start off 2022 off strong,” Rodriguez said.
The Knights have five home games in January starting with Sierra Linda on Jan. 4. They’ll take on Yuma on the road on Jan. 11 and host River Valley (Jan. 14), Gila Ridge (Jan. 21) and Millennium (Jan. 25) in the Desert West opener. Havasu also plays Desert West opponent Canyon View on the road on Jan. 28.
“I think we have everything there,” Dominguez said. “We have all the skill sets there, the only thing I feel like we need to work on is starting out strong, because we always have a habit of starting off a little lazy and that goes for everybody, no one specific. We just have to come out harder than everyone else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.