After practicing for over two months, the Lake Havasu soccer teams will open the season on Tuesday, a day that seemed like it wasn’t going to happen a week ago.
“I am counting down the days for us to play,” Knights girls soccer senior Kendra Park said.
The girls soccer team will host Gila Ridge on Tuesday, which will be one of four straight home matches to start the season. The boys will play Gila Ridge on the road on Tuesday.
“I can’t wait,” Havasu girls soccer senior Izzy Kistler said. “We’ve been working, we’ve been training for a long time now and our passes are looking pretty good. The movement off the ball is good so I’m excited to see what we have in store.”
The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board canceled winter sports on Jan. 8 due to covid-19 concerns, but four days later, after listening to feedback from its member schools, the board reversed its decision in a 5-4 vote.
On the day when winter sports were canceled Lake Havasu boys soccer coach Christina Gibbs said her players were “defeated” and “upset” when she told them the news. Seniors boys soccer players Danny Pando, Victor Rueda and Daniel Espino were all elated when they heard that the AIA overturned its decision.
“I just want to play,” Pando said. “That’s it. I don’t really care what the restrictions are.”
“After I heard that they were not going to cancel it, I was hyped up,” Rueda said.
Espino said he was initially “bummed” when the season was first canceled, but his mood changed when winter sports were officially brought back.
“I was excited that we get to play again,” Espino said.
When Park found about the cancellation, she was initially distraught about the news.
“I cried a lot,” Park said. “I was really upset because I was thinking about all the memories we’ve made throughout the past seasons.
It was like a weekend full of sadness, but once we found out about the meeting, I got hope that we were going to get a season back.”
Kistler said she was working and heard about the canceled season through a text message. She was immediately disappointed at the board’s original vote.
“I’m glad that there’s enough people out there who cared that wanted us to play,” Kistler said. “There were enough voices heard that we were able to get that overturned and have the choice to play.”
After the board reinstated the season, they voted on modifications to AIA’s guidelines for winter sports including a mask mandate for student-athletes, coaches and officials. Cloth masks or a gaiter must be worn at all times throughout the entirely of competition even those who are in the contest.
All winter athletic programs were practicing with masks throughout this past week.
Park and Kistler were not in favor of the mandate, alluding to concerns about player safety.
“I get it if we could wear masks on the sideline or coaches wearing it or refs wearing it,” Park said. “But I feel like if we’re physically running around, I feel like it’s not healthy for us. I just feel like it’s not healthy for us to wear a mask while we’re running constantly.”
“It’s a little impractical to be having it, it restricts your breathing a little bit,” Kistler said. “Like Kendra said, I get wearing it on the sideline, we wear it then when we’re not playing, but I think that on the field, you shouldn’t have it on.”
Rueda said he doesn’t like playing with a mask, but he doesn’t want to complain about it. Espino and Pando both said they don’t mind the mandate.
“When I told them that, I actually got a better response than I thought,” Gibbs said. “I think they also just wanted to play and they were happy too.”
Gibbs added that she’s not sure how AIA officials will enforce the mandate. Schools will lose access to AIA officiating if they don’t follow the mandate and any of the updated guidelines.
The girls’ match against Gilda Ridge is slated to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The boys road game is scheduled to start at the same time.
Per the AIA guidelines, athletes are allowed to have only two parents or legal guardians at home games.
