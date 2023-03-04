Lake Havasu High School varsity soccer player Ozzy Sanchez signed Thursday with Lake Erie College.
Sanchez will continue his soccer career and pursue a degree in business and finances at the four-year private college in Painesville, Ohio
Lake Erie reached out to Sanchez at the end of his sophomore year after seeing his soccer skills displayed in a tournament in Las Vegas. His junior year is when he went on his official visit.
“It’s a really nice environment in Ohio,” Sanchez said. “The team is phenomenal and the coaches were so welcoming.”
Although Sanchez received offers from a couple other schools, ultimately the coaching staff at Lake Erie won him over.
“I think they’ve been around soccer enough to know that soccer comes in all shapes and sizes and I’m a smaller guy, but they know what I can do with the ball,” Sanchez said. “They’ve seen me play and they believe in me.”
Sanchez is looking forward to the four years of growth and character development at Lake Erie.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for him to go and play in college,” interim coach Jimmy Molyneux said. “It’s a great sport, hopefully he’s learned a great foundation (playing at Lake Havasu High School).”
