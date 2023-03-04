New team, same Kevin Durant. The Durant era in Phoenix got off to solid start Wednesday night with the 13-time NBA All-Star scoring 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, adding an explosive offensive element to an already dangerous offense in his Suns debut. Durant, playing for his fourth team in the last seven seasons, added six rebounds and two blocks as the Suns defeated the Charlotte Hornets 105-91. Like his previous stops in Seattle, Oklahoma City, Golden State and Brooklyn, the expectations are high — and there is a different level of excitement with Durant’s arrival. The Suns hope Durant’s addition gets them over the hump after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the 2021 NBA Finals.