LHHS softball’s Misiak signs with Franklin Pierce

Knights second baseman Shauna Misiak will attend Franklin Pierce College in the fall to continue her academic and athletic careers.
Misiak is a four-year varsity starter and currently holds a .532 batting average across her Knights softball career.
Thank you for reading!
Knights second baseman Shauna Misiak will attend Franklin Pierce College in the fall to continue her academic and athletic careers.
Misiak is a four-year varsity starter and currently holds a .532 batting average across her Knights softball career.
“I knew several of (my players) would get the opportunity to continue on, so you always have to look at your stop as not being their ending point,” coach Kari Thompson said. “What are we preparing them for next in life? We’ve talked about what it takes to be successful and it’s not just talent. Shauna’s got a ton of talent, but it’s that dedication and commitment to making your teammates better and she does a really good job of that.”
Misiak previously committed to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in October 2021, but decommitted once the coaching staff that recruited her left, she decided to reopen the recruiting process.
Despite multiple offers and visits to other colleges, Franklin Pierce stood out to Misiak because the coaching staff and players put an emphasis on her personality and character, not just her obvious athletic talent.
“Ms. Thompson gave me a lot of opportunities defensively and offensively to get my stats up,” Misiak said. “She really put me in a position to be successful outside of high school by having coaches come watch me over the summer.”
The head coach at Franklin Pierce, Andrew Klaus, gave Misiak a formal offer right in the middle of the ballpark during a Las Vegas tournament and Misiak said she was shocked. Two weeks later, she traveled to New Hampshire to take her official visit.
“When I got there I thought to myself, ‘This is literally exactly what I want,’” Misiak said.
The small town feel of Rindge, New Hampshire, and the fact that only 1,400 undergraduate students attend the private university is what drew Misiak in.
While she was visiting, Misiak stayed in the dorms with the current Franklin Pierce softball players and clicked right away. She attended their Christmas party and watched a practice.
At the girls’ practice, she was surprised by how much energy everyone had despite it being freezing cold and their last practice before the holiday break.
The softball field is situated in the center of the school, so students walking by were cheering on the girls, Misiak said.
Misiak will pursue a degree in either digital communications to become a news reporter or community services with the hopes of becoming a drug abuse counselor.
The global professional soccer players' union says it sent a letter signed by 150 …
Region 3 of the Arizona Game and Fish Department encompasses a lot of area in nort…
Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points and UCLA raced out to a fast start and never looked back for an 86-53 victory over UNC Asheville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The second-seeded Bruins scored the first 14 points of the game and rolled from there. Amari Bailey also had 17 points and David Singleton scored 11. UCLA advanced to play seventh-seeded Northwestern in the second round of the West Region. Drew Pember had 13 points for the 15th-seeded Bulldogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.