LHHS softball’s Misiak signs with Franklin Pierce

Knights second baseman Shauna Misiak signed with Franklin Pierce College to continue her academic and athletic careers.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

Knights second baseman Shauna Misiak will attend Franklin Pierce College in the fall to continue her academic and athletic careers.

Misiak is a four-year varsity starter and currently holds a .532 batting average across her Knights softball career.

