The Lady Knights winning streak has come to an end.
On Saturday the Lake Havasu High School softball team played in day 2 of the Wrangler Softball Classic where they ended up finishing in the final four. LHHS first played against Snowflake High School and beat the team 6-4. The Lady Knights second game was a rematch against Empire High School, which Havasu lost 4-1.
Head coach Kari Thompson says Havasu won its first game against Snowflake when Shauna Misiak hit a walk off triple. Pitcher Alysen Rieth then closed out the final inning of the game for Lady Knights.
In their rematch against Empire, which Havasu beat for the first time on Friday, Thompson says the “team had its chances but did not quite pull it off.” Despite not going all the way, Rieth still was given All-Tournament honors.
The Lady Knights are back on the field this Tuesday when they play Lee Williams High School at home starting at 3:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.