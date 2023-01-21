Prep Roundup & upcoming games
Scores
Friday, Jan. 20
Varsity boys basketball: Desert Edge (9-12) defeats Lake Havasu (1-17) 77-38
UPCOMING GAMES
Monday, Jan. 23
JV boys soccer: Lake Havasu plays Independence on the road at 4 p.m.
Varsity boys soccer: Lake Havasu plays Independence on the road at 6 p.m.
JV girls soccer: Lake Havasu plays Independence at home at 4 p.m.
Varsity girls soccer: Lake Havasu plays Independence at home at 6 p.m.
FR/SO boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays La Joya on the road at 4 p.m.
JV boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays La Joya on the road at 5:30 p.m.
Varsity boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays La Joya on the road at 7 p.m.
Varsity girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays La Joya at home at 5:30 p.m.
