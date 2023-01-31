LHHS sports: Monday’s scores and upcoming games

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP
Monday, Jan. 30
The Lake Havasu High School girls varsity basketball team played the Desert Edge Scorpions on Monday. The Knights (0-18) fell 68-14.
UPCOMING GAMES
Thursday, Feb. 2
All Lake Havasu High School basketball teams will be playing on Thursday, Feb. 2 against the Westview Knights.
The boys teams will be on the road, starting with the freshman/sophomore team at 4 p.m.
JV will follow at 5:30 p.m. as varsity (1-20) will begin at 7 p.m.
The girls will be at home starting at 4:30 p.m. with the freshman/sophomore team,
followed by varsity (0-18) at 5:30 p.m.
