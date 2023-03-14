LHHS sports: Monday’s scores and upcoming games

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP
Monday, March 13th
Varsity Baseball
The Knights (7-0) traveled to La Joya (2-3), defeating the Fighting Lobos 15-2.
Tyler Thompson went 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs and two RBIs. Levi Cook also had a multi-hit game, which includes a triple, one run and an RBI.
Landen Nigg went the full game on the mound, giving up two hits, two runs, one walk and recorded seven strikeouts.
JV baseball
Lake Havasu defeated La Joya 14-0 on Monday as Colin Suminski, Logan Blum, Derek McCoy, and Spencer Ibarra had two hits apiece.
Alejandro Coronado started the game for the Knights, going four innings in giving up one hit, three walks and had seven strikeouts. McCoy went the final inning with one strikeout.
Varsity softball
The Knights (6-5) downed the visiting La Joya Fighting Lobos 31-23.
Leah Huffman led the team offensively, going 5-for-5 with five runs, six RBIs and two doubles. Six others had multi-hit games as Shauna Misiak led the team in RBIs with 10.
Alaina Johnson pitched the full game, giving up two hits, three runs, and two walks while recording nine strikeouts.
UPCOMING GAMES
Friday, March 17th
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Palo Verde Valley at River Valley High School at 10 a.m.
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Southwest at River Valley High School at 2 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Lee Williams at Centennial Park at 12 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Lee Williams at Centennial Park at 4 p.m.
