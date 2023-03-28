LHHS sports: Monday’s scores and upcoming games

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP
Monday, March 27
FR/SO baseball: Lake Havasu defeats Gila Ridge in a doubleheader on the road. Final score of game one was 11-9 and game two was 7-2.
FR/SO softball: Lake Havasu defeats Gila Ridge in a doubleheader on the road. Final score of game one was 14-6 and game two was 16-11.
UPCOMING GAMES
Wednesday, March 29
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Lee Williams at home at 2 p.m.
JV softball: Lake Havasu plays Lee Williams at home at 4 p.m.
JV and varsity boys and girls track and field: Lake Havasu plays in a river schools tournament at Lee Williams High School at 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 30
FR/SO softball: Lake Havasu plays Millennium on the road at 3:45 p.m.
JV softball: Lake Havasu plays Millennium at home at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays at home at 2 p.m.
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Lee Williams at home at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Lee Williams on the road at 3:30 p.m.
