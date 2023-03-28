LHHS sports: Monday’s scores and upcoming games

Devin Booker scored 29 points, Bismack Biyombo added 17 points and 13 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Philadelphia 76ers 125-105 on Saturday night. It was a badly-needed win for the Suns, who had lost six of seven coming into the game to slide down to No. 5 in the Western Conference playoff race. The Sixers have lost three of their past four. The Suns used a 26-11 run to turn a tie game into a 15-point advantage early in the fourth quarter. Tyrese Maxey scored 37 for Philadelphia.