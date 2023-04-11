LHHS sports: Monday’s scores and upcoming games

Moving day at the Masters was all about spectators leaving Augusta National. The rain was cold, miserable and relentless. And it finally filled the greens with enough water that the third round was halted early. Brooks Koepka has a four-shot lead over Jon Rahm. They were on the seventh green when the third round was suspended. That leads to a marathon finish on Sunday. Tiger Woods is part of the weekend for the 23rd consecutive time. He looks like he'd rather be elsewhere. Woods was 22 shots behind Koepka and in last place. The forecast was better for Sunday.