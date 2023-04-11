LHHS sports: Monday’s scores and upcoming games

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP
Varsity boys tennis
The Knights defeated the Deer Valley Skyhawks 9-0 at home Monday, extending their record to 5-5. Only four varsity Knights played, but all won. In the two singles flights, Ethan Stroup won and Kian Stone both won 6-0, 6-0. In the only doubles match, Will Buckman and Christian Sain won 8-0.
UPCOMING GAMES
Wednesday, April 12
Track and field: Lake Havasu goes up against the river schools at home at 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 13
JV boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Yuma on the road at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Yuma on the road at 3:30 p.m.
JV girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Yuma at home at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Yuma at home at 3:30 p.m.
Norman Powell scored 29 points, Russell Westbrook added 25 the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to secure the No. 5 seed in the NBA’s Western Conference playoff bracket by beating the Phoenix Suns 119-114. The teams will meet again in the first round of the playoffs. The Suns are the No. 4 seed and will host the Clippers in Game 1. The Clippers trailed by 10 points late in the third quarter, eventually cutting the margin to 86-82 going into the fourth. Kawhi Leonard made a contested layup with 19.4 seconds left to secure the win. Leonard finished with 25 points
Matias Maccelli made the Arizona Coyotes' roster out of training camp this season and got off to a sizzling start. Showing off his playmaking ability, the 22-year-old Finnish forward was second among NHL rookies in scoring with three goals and 19 assists in 30 games before going down with a lower-body injury. Maccelli picked up where he left off after returning, scoring seven goals with 16 assists the next 30 games. The rookie's play has put him in the conversation to be a Calder Trophy finalist despite missing a month of the season.
Moving day at the Masters was all about spectators leaving Augusta National. The rain was cold, miserable and relentless. And it finally filled the greens with enough water that the third round was halted early. Brooks Koepka has a four-shot lead over Jon Rahm. They were on the seventh green when the third round was suspended. That leads to a marathon finish on Sunday. Tiger Woods is part of the weekend for the 23rd consecutive time. He looks like he'd rather be elsewhere. Woods was 22 shots behind Koepka and in last place. The forecast was better for Sunday.
