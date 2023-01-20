SCORES
Thursday, Jan. 19
Thank you for reading!
SCORES
Thursday, Jan. 19
Varsity boys soccer: Lake Havasu (7-0-1) ties 0-0 with Millenium (3-5-1) in double OT
Varsity girls soccer: Millennium (9-1) defeats Lake Havasu (1-5) 8-0
Varsity girls basketball: Canyon View (16-4) defeats Lake Havasu (0-13) 72-4
UPCOMING GAMES
Saturday, Jan. 21
JV girls soccer: Lake Havasu plays Mohave at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse at 1 p.m.
Varsity girls soccer: Lake Havasu plays Mohave at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse at 3 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 23
JV boys soccer: Lake Havasu plays Independence on the road at 4 p.m.
Varsity boys soccer: Lake Havasu plays Independence on the road at 6 p.m.
JV girls soccer: Lake Havasu plays Independence at home at 4 p.m.
Varsity girls soccer: Lake Havasu plays Independence at home at 6 p.m.
FR/SO boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays La Joya on the road at 4 p.m.
JV boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays La Joya on the road at 5:30 p.m.
Varsity boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays La Joya on the road at 7 p.m.
Varsity girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays La Joya at home at 5:30 p.m.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills' facili…
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The supportive signs and dozens of Serbian flags and l…
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 18 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.