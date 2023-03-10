Major League Baseball's new limits on infield shifts are raising batter spirits this spring. They might be bosltering batting averages, too. Batting averages across the league are up slightly from last spring training, from .259 to .263. Left-handed hitters seem to be benefitting most, with their collected average up from .255 to .274. Sluggers like the New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo are enjoying taking at-bats without a wall of defenders in shallow right field. Rizzo says that "young left-handed hitters will be introduced to the 3-4 hole that’s been gone for about seven to eight years.”