Thursday, March 9
Thursday, March 9
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu (1-1) defeats Moon Valley (0-4) 9-0
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu (4-0) defeats Moon Valley (0-4) 9-0
Monday, March 13
JV softball: Lake Havasu plays La Joya at home at 4 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays La Joya at home at 2 p.m.
JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays La Joya on the road at 4 p.m.
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Maisie Burnham scored 19 points, Alex Fowler had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Portland beat two-time defending West Coast Conference Tournament champion Gonzaga 64-60 to claim an NCAA Tournament berth. Portland (23-8) snapped a six-game losing streak against the No. 16 Zags — with its last win coming in the tournament semifinals during the 2019-20 season. The Pilots won the tournament championship that year before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Portland played in four straight NCAA Tournaments from 1994-97 before getting back in 2020. Fowler, averaging 17.9 points, missed her first five shots before finishing 7 of 14 and securing her first double-double of the season for Portland. Burnham was born in Spokane and played at nearby Eastern Washington.
Major League Baseball's new limits on infield shifts are raising batter spirits this spring. They might be bosltering batting averages, too. Batting averages across the league are up slightly from last spring training, from .259 to .263. Left-handed hitters seem to be benefitting most, with their collected average up from .255 to .274. Sluggers like the New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo are enjoying taking at-bats without a wall of defenders in shallow right field. Rizzo says that "young left-handed hitters will be introduced to the 3-4 hole that’s been gone for about seven to eight years.”
