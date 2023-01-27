Prep Roundup & upcoming games
SCORES
Thank you for reading!
Thursday, Jan. 26
Varsity boys basketball: Millennium (20-3) defeats Lake Havasu (1-20) 93-36
Varsity girls basketball: Millennium (14-7) defeats Lake Havasu (0-16) 73-8
UPCOMING GAMES
Saturday, Jan. 28
FR/SO girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays Mingus Union at home at 11 a.m.
Varsity girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays Mingus Union at home at 12:30 p.m.
Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, the Bengals swarmed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and Cincinnati advanced to its second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win. Damar Hamlin's inspirational presence while watching the game from an end-zone suite was not enough to spark the Bills in a rematch of a regular-season game that was canceled Jan. 2 when the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. The Bengals advanced to consecutive AFC championship games for the first time in franchise history and will again travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs.
