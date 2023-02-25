Prep Roundup
SCORES
Thank you for reading!
Thursday, Feb. 23
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu (1-0) defeats Deer Valley (0-1) 9-0
Singles: Monet Land 6-0, 6-0; Saira Chadha 1-0, 1-0; Olivia LeGrand 6-0, 6-0; Kourtney Carles 1-0, 1-0; Sienna Anderson 6-0, 6-1; Taylor Beck 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Saira Chadha and Kourtney Carles 8-0, Sienna Anderson and Taylor Beck 8-2, Olivia LeGrand and Monet Land 1-0
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, Feb. 28
JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays Kofa at home at 4 p.m.
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Kofa at home at 2 p.m.
FR/SO baseball: Lake Havasu plays Kofa on the road at 3:45 p.m.
JV softball: Lake Havasu plays Kofa on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Kofa on the road at 3:45 p.m.
