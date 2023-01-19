PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Varsity boys soccer: Lake Havasu (7-0) defeats Desert Edge (10-4) 5-1
Varsity boys basketball: Verrado (10-9) defeats Lake Havasu (1-15) 102-33
Varsity girls basketball: Verrado (10-9) defeats Lake Havasu (0-12) 60-9
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Varsity boys basketball: Canyon View defeats Lake Havasu 100-25
UPCOMING GAMES
Friday, Jan. 20
FR/SO boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Desert Edge on the road at 4 p.m.
JV boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Desert Edge on the road at 4 p.m.
Varsity boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Desert Edge on the road at 5:30 p.m.
FR/SO girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays Desert Edge at home at 4 p.m.
Varsity girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays Desert Edge at home at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
JV girls soccer: Lake Havasu plays Mohave at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse at 1 p.m.
Varsity girls soccer: Lake Havasu plays Mohave at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse at 3 p.m.
