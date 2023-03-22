LHHS sports: Tuesday’s scores and upcoming games

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP
Softball
The LHHS varsity squad came out on top of a doubleheader against Desert Edge Tuesday. In their first matchup against the Scorpions, the Knights won 6-0 with the runs coming from Savannah Jaramillo, Yeime Ruiz, Leah Huffman, Peyton Glomboski, Shauna Misiak and Olivia Badaracco. Savanah Primeaux led the team in hits with four and three RBIs. Alexis Martin pitched all seven innings and had 11 strikeouts.
In the second matchup, the Knights defeated the Scorpions 4-2. Martin pitched all seven innings of this game also, racking up seven strikeouts and only allowing two runs against her. Primeaux led the team in hits again, this time with three.
The Knights are currently on an 11-game winning streak and have a record of 15-5 with nine games left to play in the regular season.
UPCOMING GAMES
Thursday, March 23rd
JV boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Kofa at home at 1 p.m.
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Kofa at home at 1 p.m.
JV girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Kofa at home at 1 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Kofa at home at 1 p.m.
Friday, March 24th
FR/SO baseball: Lake Havasu plays Millennium at home at 3:45 p.m.
JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays Millennium on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Millennium on the road at 3:45 p.m.
