LHHS sports: Tuesday’s scores and upcoming games

PREP ROUNDUP
Tuesday, April 4
Thank you for reading!
PREP ROUNDUP
Tuesday, April 4
Varsity girls tennis
Lake Havasu defeated Buckeye Union 9-0 Tuesday to extend their undefeated streak to nine games. In the singles flights, Monet Land won 6-0, 6-0, Olivia LeGrand won 6-2, 6-0, Sienna Anderson won 6-0, 6-3, Taylor Beck won 6-0, 6-0, Kourtney Carles won 6-1, 6-0, Saira Chadha won 6-0, 6-0. In the doubles flights, Land and LeGrand won 8-1, Beck and Anderson won 8-1, Chadha and Carles won 8-6. The win puts the girls in the No. 2 spot in Division II.
Varsity boys tennis
Lake Havasu defeated Buckeye Union 8-1 Tuesday at home. In the singles flights, Christian Sain won 6-0, 6-0, Will Buckman won 6-2, 6-1, Kian Stone won 6-4, 6-2, Ethan Stroup won 6-0, 6-1, Hunter Kahla won 6-4, 6-4, Corbin Stone won 6-1, 6-2. In the doubles flights, Jessie Garcia and Sain won 8-0 and Kian and Corbin Stone won 8-4.
UPCOMING GAMES
Thursday, April 6
FR/SO baseball: Lake Havasu plays Cococino at home at 2 p.m.
FR/SO baseball: Lake Havasu plays Cococino at home at 3:45 p.m.
Friday, April 7
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Cococino on the road at 3 p.m.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed his first Australian…
Six months ago, Michele Dowty brought her 10-year old son along with her to play p…
A slow start to the NASCAR Cup Series season — two crashes and an engine failure t…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.