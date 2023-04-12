LHHS sports: Tuesday’s scores and upcoming games

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP
Tuesday, April 11
Softball
The varsity team (20-5) defeated Westview (0-16) 21-0. An 11-run first inning got the offense rolling as Haley Martin and Alexis Martin shut Westview down on the mound. Haley Martin pitched three innings with two walks and four strikeouts as Alexis Martin pitched two innings with one hit, a walk and four strikeouts. Olivia Badaracco led the team offensively, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs, and two runs. Leah Huffman’s two hits of the game were a triple a homerun as Huffman and Shauna Misiak had five RBIs apiece.
The Lake Havasu JV team defeated Westview 21-4.
Baseball
Lake Havasu (15-4) defeated Westview (3-13) 12-0. Both teams were held scoreless in the first before Lake Havasu scored at least one run every inning. Brock Cross pitched the full game, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out 14. Cross also went 4-for-5 offensively with a triple, an RBI and two runs. Colton Rohn, Deegan Cordova, Jake Crook and Sam Garcia each had a double as Crook also hit a homerun in the fifth.
The JV team defeated Westview 24-2.
Boys Tennis
The Knights (5-6) fell to the Paradise Valley Trojans (11-0) 8-1. Corbin Stone got the lone win in his singles flight against Ryan Hunt 6-4, 6-4. In the other singles, Christian Sain lost 4-6, 6-2, 10-6; Will Buckman fell 6-1, 6-1; Ethan Stroup lost 6-1, 6-1; Kian Stone fell 7-2, 4-6, 12-10; and Hunter Kahla lost 6-1, 6-2. In doubles, Buckman and Sain lost 8-5, Kian and Corbin Stone fell 8-2 and Stroup and Kahla lost 9-7.
Girls Tennis
The Knights (11-0) grabbed a close 5-4 win over Paradise Valley (8-2). Both teams took three of the six singles flights. For Lake Havasu, Sienna Anderson won 6-3, 6-2; Kourtney Carles defeated her opponent 6-2, 6-1; and Saira Chadha won 6-1, 6-1. IN doubles Olivia LeGrand and Monet Land won 8-2 as Chadha and Carles won 8-3.
UPCOMING GAMES
Thursday, April 13
JV boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Yuma on the road at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Yuma on the road at 3:30 p.m.
JV girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Yuma at home at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Yuma at home at 3:30 p.m.
Friday, April 14
JV girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Mingus Union on the road at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Mingus Union on the road at 3:30 p.m.
FR/SO baseball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado on the road at 3:45 p.m.
JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado at home at 3:45 p.m.
JV softball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado on the road at 3:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.