LHHS sports: Tuesday’s scores and upcoming games

Courtney Ramey made a 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds left to put Arizona in front and the eighth-ranked Wildcats beat No. 2 UCLA 61-59 in the Pac-12 championship game. The Wildcats boosted their case for a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. UCLA still hopes to land the No. 1 seed in the West and return to Las Vegas in two weeks for the regional. It was the second year in a row Arizona beat UCLA in the Pac-12 title game. Arizona second-year coach Tommy Lloyd can’t lose in Las Vegas. He is 9-0 in the city, 8-0 at T-Mobile Arena and 6-0 in the Pac-12 Tournament. Azuolas Tubelis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for second-seeded Arizona. Amari Bailey led top-seeded UCLA with 19 points.