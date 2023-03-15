LHHS sports: Tuesday’s scores and upcoming games

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP
Tuesday, March 14th
Baseball
The varsity Knights defeated the La Joya Lobos for the second time this season. The 11-0 win extended the team’s undefeated streak to eight games. Run leaders were: Tyler Thompson (2) and Ethan Shevitksi (2). Colton Rohn had the lone home run for the Knights. Jake Crook had two RBIs and one triple. Brock Cross had one triple as well. The team racked up 16 stolen bases. Rohn pitched all six innings, striking out nine batters and allowing only one hit against him and zero runs.
The junior varsity won their second game in a row against the Lobos, shutting them out 13-0.
Softball
The varsity Knights humiliated the Lobos Monday with their 31-3 win at home, but reined it in Tuesday with a 8-3 defeat on the road. The two wins put the Knights at a 7-5 record about halfway through the season. Olivia Badaracco and Haley Martin led the team in hits Tuesday with two each. Badaracco also had two runs, two RBIs and a triple. Martin also had one RBI, one double and one stolen base. Alexis Martin pitched all six innings, struck out 11 batters and only allowed three runs and hits against her.
The junior varsity Knights sealed the deal against the Lobos for the second time as well with a 19-0 defeat.
UPCOMING GAMES
Friday, March 17th
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Palo Verde Valley at River Valley High School at 10 a.m.
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Southwest at River Valley High School at 2 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Lee Williams at Centennial Park at 12 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Lee Williams at Centennial Park at 4 p.m.
