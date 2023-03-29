LHHS sports: Tuesday’s scores and upcoming games

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP
Softball
The varsity Knights (16-5) defeated the Millennium Tigers (5-11) 10-2 on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to 12 games. Haley Martin led the team in hits (4) and doubles (2) and also had three RBIs. Shauna Misiak also had three RBIs and two hits, one double and one triple. Misiak and Yeime Ruiz led the team in runs (3). Alexis Martin pitched all seven innings, striking out seven and only allowing two runs on four hits. The freshman/sophomore squad also defeated the Tigers 21-20, but the junior varsity team fell 16-14.
Baseball
The varsity Knights (13-4) fell to the Millennium Tigers (7-7) 8-2 Tuesday. Tyler Thompson scored two runs, Levi Cook scored one and Tyler Aston one. Thompson also tied Cook for most hits (2). Kaysen Blomenkamp had one hit, one RBI and one double. Thompson had one double and one triple. Deegan Cordova pitched four innings, forcing seven strikeouts but allowing eight hits and eight runs against him. Thompson pitched the other two innings, allowing four hits and three runs against him.
Boys tennis
The varsity squad was handed a pretty tough loss by Estrella Foothills Tuesday, losing 9-0 at home. In the singles flights, Christian Sain lost 6-2, 6-2 and Will Buckman lost 6-1, 6-3. Kian Stone lost 6-1, 6-1, Ethan Stroup lost 6-0, 6-2, Hunter Kahla lost 6-0, 6-0 and Corbin Stone lost 6-0, 6-0. In the doubles flights, Sain and Buckman lost 8-3 and Stroup and Kian Stone lost 8-0. Corbin Stone and Hunter Kahla fell 8-1. The loss puts the boys at 2-3 on the season.
Girls tennis
The varsity squad defeated Estrella Foothills 7-2 Tuesday to advance them to 7-0 on the season. Five of the six athletes won their singles flight: Olivia LeGrand won 6-0, 6-1, Sienna Anderson won 6-4, 6-1, Taylor Beck won 6-4, 6-2, Kourtney Carles won 6-1, 6-0 and Saira Chadha won 6-1, 6-0. In the doubles flights, Monet Land and LeGrand, and Carles and Chadha both won 8-0.
UPCOMING GAMES
Thursday, March 30
FR/SO softball: Lake Havasu plays Millennium on the road at 3:45 p.m.
JV softball: Lake Havasu plays Millennium at home at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays at home at 2 p.m.
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Lee Williams at home at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Lee Williams on the road at 3:30 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Mingus Union at home at 3:30 p.m.
JV boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Mingus Union at home at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.