LHHS sports: Tuesday’s scores and upcoming games

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Both varsity basketball teams fell to Desert Mountain. The boys (1-21 lost 82-36 while the girls (0-19) lost 82-36.
The soccer teams also lost on Tuesday to Verrado. The boys (9-1-1) fell 5-2 and the girls (2-9) lost 2-0.
UPCOMING GAMES
Thursday, Feb. 2
FR/SO boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Westview on the road at 4 p.m.
JV boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Westview on the road at 5:30 p.m.
Varsity boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Westview on the road at 7 p.m.
FR/SO girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays Westview at home at 4 p.m.
Varsity girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays Westview at home at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
FR/SO boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado at home at 4 p.m.
JV boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado at home at 5:30 p.m.
Varsity boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado at home at 7 p.m.
FR/SO girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado on the road at 4 p.m.
Varsity girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays Westview on the road at 7 p.m.
JV boys soccer: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 4 p.m.
Varsity boys soccer: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 4 p.m.
JV girls soccer: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View at home at 6 p.m.
Varsity girls soccer: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View at home at 6 p.m.
Southern California native Max Homa came from five shots off the lead to win the Farmers Insurance Open by two strokes over Keegan Bradley on Saturday at Torrey Pines, where Jon Rahm imploded early and missed a shot at winning his third straight start and moving to No. 1 in the world. Homa reeled in Sam Ryder, who was trying for a wire-to-wire win, and then held off Bradley and Collin Morikawa for his sixth PGA Tour win and fourth in his home state. Homa closed with a 6-under 66 to finish at 13-under 275. He made a 4-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and pumped his right fist before greeting wife Lacey and infant son Cam just off the green.
Mikal Bridges scored 29 points, Deandre Ayton added 22 points and 13 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns pulled away late to beat the Toronto Raptors 114-106 on Monday night. The Suns won for the sixth time in seven games despite missing All-Star guard Devin Booker for the entire stretch. Neither team led by more than 10 points in a contest that featured 16 lead changes and five ties. Toronto was led by Fred VanVleet’s 24 points and nine assists.
Novak Djokovic has put aside some shaky early play to beat unseeded American Tommy Paul 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 and reach the Australian Open final. Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas for the title on Sunday. The winner will move up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings. Tsitsipas made it to his second Grand Slam final with a 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 semifinal victory over Karen Khachanov. The No. 3-seeded Tsitsipas had been 0-3 in semifinals at Melbourne Park. Djokovic is seeking his 10th Australian Open championship to extend his own men's record and a 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall to equal Rafael Nadal's mark.
