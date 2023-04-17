LHHS sports: upcoming games

The NHL will play its first games in Australia in September. The league announced the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes will face off in two exhibition games at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Sept. 23 and 24. Australia is set to be the fourth continent to host NHL action and the first in the Southern Hemisphere. Commissioner Gary Bettman called it a history-making visit. The Kings and Coyotes organizations each played games outside North America before agreeing to go to Australia.