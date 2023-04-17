LHHS sports: upcoming games

April 18
Girls JV and varsity tennis: Lake Havasu plays ALA-Gilbert North at home at 3:30 p.m.
Boys JV and varsity tennis: Lake Havasu plays ALA-Gilbert North on the road at 3:30 p.m.
FR/SO baseball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado at home at 4 p.m.
JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado at home at 2 p.m.
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado on the road at 3:45 p.m.
JV softball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado at home at 4 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado at home at 2 p.m.
The NHL will play its first games in Australia in September. The league announced the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes will face off in two exhibition games at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Sept. 23 and 24. Australia is set to be the fourth continent to host NHL action and the first in the Southern Hemisphere. Commissioner Gary Bettman called it a history-making visit. The Kings and Coyotes organizations each played games outside North America before agreeing to go to Australia.
MIAMI (AP) — Trae Young scored 25 points, Clint Capela grabbed 21 rebounds and the…
The Phoenix Suns are 8-0 when Kevin Durant plays. That gives the franchise plenty of hope that it can win an NBA championship for the first time in its 55 seasons. No. 4 seed Phoenix opens the playoffs Sunday against the No. 5 seed Los Angeles Clippers. Durant’s arrival has given the Suns a star quartet that also includes Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. The Clippers have a roster that includes nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook and two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.
