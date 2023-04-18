LHHS sports: upcoming games

Wednesday, April 19
JV Baseball: Lake Havasu plays Desert Edge on the road at 2 and 4 p.m.
Thank you for reading!
Wednesday, April 19
JV Baseball: Lake Havasu plays Desert Edge on the road at 2 and 4 p.m.
Track and Field: Lake Havasu hosts their senior night and final meet at home at 3 p.m.
Friday, April 21
FR/SO softball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View at home at 3:45 p.m.
JV softball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 3:45 p.m.
FR/SO baseball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 3:45 p.m.
JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View at 3 p.m. at home
Trevor Rogers allowed one run and five hits in six-plus innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1. Garrett Cooper and Bryan De La Cruz had three hits each for the Marlins, who won their third straight. Rogers hadn't completed five innings in his first two starts of the season. He struck out seven and walked one. Cooper’s RBI single capped a five-run fourth against Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner was lifted after five innings. He allowed five runs, five hits, walked one and struck out one.
Peter Skoronski looks like a custom-built NFL offensive lineman. He stands 6-foot-4, weighs 313 pounds and has 10-inch hands. He earned all-Big Ten honors three straight years at Northwestern. He was named the league’s top lineman last season. Yet he might not even be the best player in his football-playing family. That honor still belongs to his grandfather, Bob, the the offensive captain of Vince Lombardi’s five NFL championship teams. And in a draft class of family ties that run from Joey Porter Jr. to the Ojulari brothers, Skoronski and his stories stand apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.