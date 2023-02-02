LHHS sports: upcoming games

Friday, Feb. 3
FR/SO boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado at home at 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
FR/SO boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado at home at 4 p.m.
JV boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado at home at 5:30 p.m.
Varsity boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado at home at 7 p.m.
FR/SO girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado on the road at 4 p.m.
Varsity girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays Westview on the road at 7 p.m.
JV boys soccer: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 4 p.m.
Varsity boys soccer: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 4 p.m.
JV girls soccer: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View at home at 6 p.m.
Varsity girls soccer: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View at home at 6 p.m.
