LHHS sports: upcoming games

Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy have been here before. Just not in the NFL. The two met in November 2019, when Hurts was the QB for Oklahoma and Purdy was the QB for Iowa State. In that game, Hurts passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more scores for Oklahoma. Purdy passed for five touchdowns for Iowa State. could be primed for a shootout in the NFC championship game. Hurts is now an NFL MVP finalist for the Philadelphia Eagles and Purdy is the rookie sensation for the San Francisco 49ers.