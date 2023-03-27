LHHS sports: upcoming games

FR/SO baseball: Lake Havasu plays Millennium on the road at 3:45 p.m.
JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays Millennium at home at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Millennium at home at 2 p.m.
FR/SO softball: Lake Havasu plays Millennium at home at 3:45 p.m.
JV softball: Lake Havasu plays Millennium on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Millennium on the road at 3:45 p.m.
JV boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Estrella Foothills at home at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Estrella Foothills at home at 3:30 p.m.
JV girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Estrella Foothills on the road at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Estrella Foothills on the road at 3:30 p.m.
