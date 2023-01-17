Wednesday, Jan. 18
Wrestling: Lake Havasu faces Antelope Union, Parker, San Pasqual, Yuma Catholic at Yuma Catholic at 4 p.m.
FR/SO boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 4 p.m.
JV boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 5:30 p.m.
Varsity boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
JV boys soccer: Lake Havasu plays Millenium on the road at 4 p.m.
Varsity boys soccer: Lake Havasu plays Millenium on the road at 6 p.m.
JV girls soccer: Lake Havasu plays Millenium at home at 4 p.m.
Varsity girls soccer: Lake Havasu plays Millenium at home at 6 p.m.
FR/SO girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 4 p.m.
Varsity girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 5:30 p.m.
Anthony Edwards scored 31 points, D’Angelo Russell had 17 and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the short-handed Phoenix Suns 121-116 on Friday night. Taurean Prince added 16 points off the bench and fellow reserve Naz Red had 13 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves won for the fourth time in five games and bounced back from a 135-118 loss in Detroit on Wednesday night. Damion Lee led Phoenix with a career-high 31 points and Mikal Bridges had 24. The Suns were again without stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker, along with Cameron Johnson and backcourt backups Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet. Deandre Ayton returned after missing two games with a left ankle sprain and had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury has been cleared to …
