The Lake Havasu High School basketball teams will be playing on Thursday against the Millennium Tigers. The boys teams will play at home starting with the Freshman/Sophomore team at 4 p.m., followed by JV at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity at 7 p.m.
The girls will be on the road as the Freshman/Sophomore team plays at 4 p.m. and Varsity at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.