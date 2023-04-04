LHHS sports: upcoming games

Wednesday, April 5
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Westview at home at 2 p.m.
Varsity track and field: Lake Havasu competes against the river schools at Kingman High School at 3 p.m.
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Flagstaff at home at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Westview on the road at 3:45 p.m.
JV softball: Lake Havasu plays Westview on the road at 3:45 p.m.
JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays Westview at home at 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 6
FR/SO baseball: Lake Havasu plays Cococino at home at 2 p.m.
FR/SO baseball: Lake Havasu plays Cococino at home at 3:45 p.m.
Kyle Lewis had a pinch-hit, go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1. The D-backs used three consecutive pinch-hitters to open the inning against Alex Vesia. After Nick Ahmed grounded out to third, Evan Longoria doubled into the left-field corner. That set up Lewis, who sent a 383-foot shot to left-center, making it 2-1. The Dodgers had the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base with two outs in the eighth. But Miguel Rojas lined out to shortstop to end the threat. Drey Jameson got the win with four innings of relief.
