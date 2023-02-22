Kevin Durant watched the Phoenix Suns from afar over the past few years, admiring the budding nucleus of Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. Now he’s thrilled to be a part of it. The 13-time All-Star was introduced on Thursday on the floor at Footprint Arena in front of about 3,000 fans, who showed up in the middle of the afternoon just to hear the veteran forward answer a few questions. Many were already wearing the his No. 35 jersey in Suns purple. It's been a hot seller at the downtown fan store since general manager James Jones pulled the blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets just before last week’s trade deadline.