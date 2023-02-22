Thursday, Feb. 23
JV boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Deer Valley at home at 3:30 p.m.
Thank you for reading!
Thursday, Feb. 23
JV boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Deer Valley at home at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Deer Valley at home at 3:30 p.m.
JV girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Deer Valley on the road at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Deer Valley on the road at 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays North Canyon at home at 4 p.m.
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays North Canyon at home at 2 p.m.
FR/SO softball: Lake Havasu plays North Canyon on the road at 3:45 p.m.
JV softball: Lake Havasu plays North Canyon on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays North Canyon on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Tournament Directors Mercedes Kaiser and Graham Russell, and the Lake Havasu City …
Manny Machado says he plans to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the San Diego Padres after this season. Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres in 2019, a deal that gives him the right to terminate the agreement after this season and become a free agent. The third baseman, who turns 31 in July, would forfeit $150 million from his current deal, which calls for a $30 million annual salary through 2028.
Kevin Durant watched the Phoenix Suns from afar over the past few years, admiring the budding nucleus of Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. Now he’s thrilled to be a part of it. The 13-time All-Star was introduced on Thursday on the floor at Footprint Arena in front of about 3,000 fans, who showed up in the middle of the afternoon just to hear the veteran forward answer a few questions. Many were already wearing the his No. 35 jersey in Suns purple. It's been a hot seller at the downtown fan store since general manager James Jones pulled the blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets just before last week’s trade deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.