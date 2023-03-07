Thursday, March 9
JV boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Moon Valley on the road at 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Moon Valley on the road at 3:30 p.m.
JV girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Moon Valley at home at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Moon Valley at home at 3:30 p.m.
Emily Bessoir had 18 points and 13 rebounds for her first career double-double, Charisma Osborne also scored 18 points and No. 19 UCLA beat No. 21 Arizona 73-59 in the Pac-12 Tournament. UCLA, a No. 5 seed, advances to the semifinals on Friday after handing Arizona its first three-game skid of the season. Londynn Jones made her only 3-pointer with 5:18 left in the third quarter to put UCLA ahead 47-35 and the Bruins led by double figures the rest of the way. Arizona only made two field goals in the third quarter — both in the opening three minutes. Bessoir made two 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter and Gina Conti added another 3 to give UCLA a 17-point lead with 7:30 left.
Kevin Durant scored 37 points and hit the tiebreaking jumper with 11 seconds to go to lift the Phoenix Suns to a 130-126 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in a thrilling showcase of stars for both teams. It was the first meeting between Durant and Dallas’ Kyrie Irving since they were traded by Brooklyn before the deadline last month. Luka Doncic had 34 points for Dallas, but his point-blank shot for a tie in the final seconds rimmed out. Devin Booker scored 36 points. Irving had 30.
Lake Havasu High School has canceled Wednesday’s track and field meet due to storm…
