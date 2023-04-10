Tuesday, April 11
JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays Westview on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Westview on the road at 3:45 p.m.
JV softball: Lake Havasu plays Westview at home at 4 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Westview at home at 2 p.m.
JV boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Paradise Valley on the road at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Paradise Valley on the road at 3:30 p.m.
JV girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Paradise Valley at home at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Paradise Valley at home at 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
Track and field: Lake Havasu goes up against the river schools at home at 3 p.m.
Dustin May threw six dominant innings, Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers won 5-2 in the home opener for the Arizona Diamondbacks. May gave up one run on just two hits, striking out five and walking two. The 25-year-old May also threw seven scoreless innings against the D-backs last week in the season’s opening series. The former top prospect had Tommy John surgery in 2021, which briefly derailed his career, but looks like he’s back at full strength.
Aliyah Boston headlines the WNBA draft class and is expected to be taken first by Indiana. Boston had the chance to return to South Carolina for her COVID season, but opted to enter Monday night’s draft instead. She will be joined in New York by three of her South Carolina teammates, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Laeticia Amihere, who are all expected to be taken in the first two rounds of the draft. In all, 112 players have declared for the draft that is only three rounds and has 36 picks.
Moving day at the Masters was all about spectators leaving Augusta National. The rain was cold, miserable and relentless. And it finally filled the greens with enough water that the third round was halted early. Brooks Koepka has a four-shot lead over Jon Rahm. They were on the seventh green when the third round was suspended. That leads to a marathon finish on Sunday. Tiger Woods is part of the weekend for the 23rd consecutive time. He looks like he'd rather be elsewhere. Woods was 22 shots behind Koepka and in last place. The forecast was better for Sunday.
