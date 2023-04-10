Aliyah Boston headlines the WNBA draft class and is expected to be taken first by Indiana. Boston had the chance to return to South Carolina for her COVID season, but opted to enter Monday night’s draft instead. She will be joined in New York by three of her South Carolina teammates, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Laeticia Amihere, who are all expected to be taken in the first two rounds of the draft. In all, 112 players have declared for the draft that is only three rounds and has 36 picks.