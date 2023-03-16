LHHS sports: upcoming games

Friday, March 17th
Friday, March 17th
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Palo Verde Valley at River Valley High School at 10 a.m.
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Southwest at River Valley High School at 2 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Lee Williams at Centennial Park at 12 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Lee Williams at Centennial Park at 4 p.m.
