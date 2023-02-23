PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP
Wednesday, Feb. 22
JV baseball: Lake Havasu (1-0) defeats Mohave (0-1) 15-0
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu (1-0) defeats Mohave (0-1) 14-0 with run-rule
JV softball: Lake Havasu (1-0) defeats Mohave (0-1) 20-4
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu (1-0) defeats Mohave (0-1) 12-0 with run-rule
UPCOMING GAMES
Friday, Feb. 24
JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays North Canyon at home at 4 p.m.
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays North Canyon at home at 2 p.m.
FR/SO softball: Lake Havasu plays North Canyon on the road at 3:45 p.m.
JV softball: Lake Havasu plays North Canyon on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays North Canyon on the road at 3:45 p.m.
