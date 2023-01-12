Wednesday, Jan. 11
Wrestling: Lake Havasu defeats Payson 48-35 and Cococino defeats Lake Havasu 48-30; outstanding performances by Gunnar LeGrand, Robert Minden, Avery Reyes and Lilly Bruun
UPCOMING GAMES
Friday, Jan. 13
Wrestling: Lake Havasu competes in Dan Slayer Wrestling Invitational at Mohave at 10 a.m.
FR/SO boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Westview at home at 4 p.m.
JV boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Westview at home at 5:30 p.m.
Varsity boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Westview at home at 7 p.m.
JV girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays Westview on the road at 4 p.m.
Varsity girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays Westview on the road at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Wrestling: Lake Havasu competes in Dan Slayer Wrestling Invitational at Mohave at 7 a.m.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are cutting ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer, whose unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced two weeks ago, allowing him to resume his career with the start of the new season. The team says the 31-year-old right-hander will not be part of the organization. Bauer has maintained he did nothing wrong, saying that everything that happened between him and a San Diego woman he met online was consensual. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Bauer was designated for assignment, which means the Dodgers have seven days to release or trade him.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 12 points to help No. 6 Texas defeat O…
The Arizona Cardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury and parted ways with general manager Steve Keim after a dreadful season that saw constant unwanted headlines, a serious knee injury to star quarterback Kyler Murray and lots of losing. The team confirmed the moves on Monday. The 43-year-old Kingsbury — who received a contract extension just last year — finishes his tenure with a 28-37-1 record over four seasons, including a 4-13 mark this season. The Cardinals ended the season on a seven-game losing streak, falling to the San Francisco 49ers 38-13 on Sunday. The 50-year-old Keim has been with the Cardinals since 1999 and has been the team's general manager since 2013.
