LHHS sports: Wednesday’s scores and upcoming games

Knights celebrate senior forward Luke Zegers ahead of a game earlier this season.

 Claire Cornelius/Today's News-Herald

Prep Roundup

The Lake Havasu High School soccer teams and boys basketball teams played on Wednesday. All the soccer teams came out with wins against the Westview Knights with the JV boys winning 3-0. The 9-0-1 boys varsity team came away with a 6-2 win as the 2-7 varsity girls won 4-1.

