LHHS sports: Wednesday’s scores and upcoming games

The Lake Havasu High School soccer teams and boys basketball teams played on Wednesday. All the soccer teams came out with wins against the Westview Knights with the JV boys winning 3-0. The 9-0-1 boys varsity team came away with a 6-2 win as the 2-7 varsity girls won 4-1.
The JV boys basketball team defeated Desert Edge 34-29 while the freshman/sophomore and varsity teams fell to the Scorpions. The freshman/sophomore team lost 70-40 while varsity fell 109-29, dropping to 1-19 on the season.
On Friday, the girls soccer teams will be on the road against Desert Edge. The JV will start at 4 p.m. and varsity will follow at 6 p.m.
The next matchup for the girls basketball teams will take place on Saturday at home against the Mingus Union Marauders. The freshman/sophomore team will begin at 11 a.m. with varsity following at 12:30 p.m.
