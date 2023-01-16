Friday, Jan. 13
Varsity girls basketball: Westview (9-6) defeats Lake Havasu (0-10) 62-10
Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14
Wrestling: Lake Havasu placed fourth overall in Dan Slayer Wrestling Invitational. First place: Andon Attaway 157, Robert Minden 144. Second place: Nathial Jackson, Xander Flowers. Third place: Gavin Briggs 165. Fourth place: Hunter Bentley 144, Kane Para 150, Giovanni Sierras 132. Fifth place: Spencer Dorsett. Sixth place: Sean Severson. Outstanding: Andon Attaway all first period pins and young wrestlers stepped up.
UPCOMING PREP GAMES
Tuesday, Jan. 17
JV girls soccer: Lake Havasu plays Desert Edge on the road at 4 p.m.
Varsity girls soccer: Lake Havasu plays Desert Edge on the road at 6 p.m.
JV boys soccer: Lake Havasu plays Desert Edge at home at 4 p.m.
Varsity boys soccer: Lake Havasu plays Desert Edge at home at 6 p.m.
FR/SO boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado on the road at 4 p.m.
JV boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado on the road at 5:30 p.m.
Varsity boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado on the road at 7 p.m.
JV girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado at home at 4 p.m.
Varsity girls basketball: Lake Havasu plays Verrado at home at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Wrestling: Lake Havasu faces Antelope Union, Parker, San Pasqual, Yuma Catholic at Yuma Catholic at 4 p.m.
FR/SO boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 4 p.m.
JV boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 5:30 p.m.
Varsity boys basketball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 7 p.m.
National team defenders DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman have praised U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter for bringing the Americans together at the World Cup even as he’s currently under investigation by U.S. Soccer for a 1991 incident during which he kicked his now wife. The U.S. Soccer Federation said it learned of the allegation against Berhalter on Dec. 11 and hired a law firm to investigate. The federation says Berhalter and his wife Rosalind had “spoken openly” about the matter, and Berhalter admitted kicking her during an argument after a night of drinking in 1991 before they were married.
Jan. 12, 2023
Lack of players forces ASU women’s basketball team to forfeit 2 Pac-12 games
PHOENIX – Conference losses and injuries are stacking up for the Arizona State women’s basketball team – and this weekend the program will wave the white flag. ASU announced Wednesday that the team will forfeit two road matchups against No. 10 Utah and Colorado because it does not have enough players available to compete. The games will not be made up, and the forfeits will be considered league victories for Utah and Colorado, according to a Pac-12 statement. Per NCAA policy, however, the overall records of the three teams will not be affected. “We came to the conclusion after meeting with our doctors and medical staff we will not be making the trip to Utah and Colorado this weekend. We understand the games will be forfeited, but the reality is there was no decision to be made,” coach Natasha Adair said in a statement. “With few healthy scholarship players, time to heal is our only option. Our plan is to get our team healthy over the course of this week and be ready when we host Arizona Jan. 22.” ASU (7-11 overall, 0-7 Pac-12) opened the season with five straight wins against non-conference opponents before its victory lap came to an abrupt end. The Sun Devils remain winless in seven games against Pac-12 opponents, and while sitting out this weekend, the team will focus on the Jan. 22 matchup against in-state rival Arizona in an effort to end the skid. ASU had four participants in this week's practice after multiple players were sidelined with myriad injuries. Although the matchups were canceled because of injuries, two players were battling illness, and a total of six were ruled out this week. [related-story-right box-title="Related story" link="https://cronkitenews.azpbs.org/2022/12/22/tyi-skinner-jaddan-simmons-sun-devil-womens-basketball/" image="https://cronkitenews.azpbs.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/GettyImages-1443105490.jpg" headline="Tyi Skinner, Jaddan Simmons take reins for ASU women’s basketball"] The team had nine available players for Sunday’s loss against Oregon State, while five of the team’s 13 scholarship players were listed as unavailable. Pac-12 guidelines require ASU to have a minimum of seven scholarship players available to play. “We feel terribly for our team that wants to compete, but due to the medical circumstances we are not able to. Admittedly this is a very unusual situation, one that requires us keeping the health of both injured and healthy players as the main focus,” ASU Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson said in a statement. The Sun Devils hope to rally from their 0-7 conference record, but the latest injury bug has further compounded the team’s issues of fewer returning players this season and limited practice time at full strength. Entering the season, juniors Jaddan Simmons and Imogen Greenslade were the only returning players with significant playing time. Sophomore forward Meg Newman was sidelined for the entire 2021-22 season because of injuries and has returned this season to play a significant role. Following a three-game road trip at the beginning of January, the Sun Devils suffered from fatigue and constant travel, and with the pile-up of injuries, it's unknown when the team will return to full form. ASU will have a week to rest and recuperate before Arizona arrives in Tempe for the rivalry game. If the Sun Devils fail to meet the requirements to resume the season against the Wildcats, they will be forced to forfeit a third game, and questions of why the team can’t stay healthy will remain unanswered.
Trevor Bauer has become a free agent because he was unclaimed on waivers. It leaves the Los Angeles Dodgers responsible for about $22.5 million owed to the former Cy Young Award winner, whose unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced to 194 games by an arbitrator. Los Angeles designated Bauer for assignment on Jan. 6, which was the last day to restore him to the roster. Any team could sign the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner for the major league minimum of $720,000.
